CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Short Interest Up 36.7% in May

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the April 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ CFFE remained flat at $$10.09 on Wednesday. 598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,473. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

