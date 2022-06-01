CertiK (CTK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $14.06 Million

CertiK (CTK) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 1st. During the last week, CertiK has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a market capitalization of $64.36 million and $14.06 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00002894 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $967.86 or 0.03065738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.80 or 0.00449165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00033109 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007986 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,154,319 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.