Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$360.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.92 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CERT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.80.

CERT traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.69. 9,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $45.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 3,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $74,716.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,342.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,966 in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 58.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,466,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,771,000 after purchasing an additional 733,317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,813,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,797,000 after purchasing an additional 503,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,635,000 after purchasing an additional 456,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 6,519.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 411,924 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

