Ceres (CERES) Trading Down 24.9% This Week

Ceres (CERES) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for approximately $50.43 or 0.00158671 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. Ceres has a total market cap of $277,965.75 and $15,603.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $357.15 or 0.01123751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.28 or 0.00485429 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00032029 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

