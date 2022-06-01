Centric Cash Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (CNS)

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last week, Centric Cash has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Centric Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000405 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00032902 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

