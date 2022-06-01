Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.10. Celsius reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.27 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Celsius’s revenue was up 166.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CELH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Maxim Group upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Celsius by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Celsius by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $67.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.66 and a beta of 1.95. Celsius has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $110.22.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

