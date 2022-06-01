Celo (CELO) Market Capitalization Achieves $591.99 Million

Celo (CELO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Celo has a market cap of $591.99 million and approximately $68.83 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $1.33 or 0.00004507 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celo alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 659.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,081.08 or 0.10439412 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.72 or 0.00456455 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00031747 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008815 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,012,828 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.