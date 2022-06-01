Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock Holdings Cut by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert trimmed its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Cavco Industries comprises 2.6% of Robotti Robert’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $12,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,573,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,058,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVCO. StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cavco Industries from $340.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

CVCO traded down $5.55 on Wednesday, hitting $216.61. 305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,854. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $195.70 and a one year high of $327.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.89. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $505.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

