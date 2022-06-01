CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 8,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 170,203 shares.The stock last traded at $11.73 and had previously closed at $11.79.

Several analysts recently commented on CTT shares. Robert W. Baird raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $573.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22.

CatchMark Timber Trust ( NYSE:CTT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 61.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTT. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 46.6% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,327,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,496,000 after buying an additional 1,058,117 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,737,000. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,652,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 675.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 375,142 shares during the period. Finally, Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,194,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

