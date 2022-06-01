Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 8,691 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,999 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,691 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,022 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,352,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,908 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 4,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $72.84. 77,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,840. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $91.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($67.05) to GBX 5,600 ($70.85) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,531.49.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.