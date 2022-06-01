Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 567 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 66,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $39.85. The company had a trading volume of 118,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,315. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.