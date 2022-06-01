Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 29,013 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,013 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,668 shares of company stock worth $9,449,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.70.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.59. The company had a trading volume of 339,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,149,014. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $158.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

