Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 107 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $6.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.96. 46,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $164.75 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.79.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

