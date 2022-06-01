Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.54. 83,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,885,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $103.67. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.98.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 67.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

