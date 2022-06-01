Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 45,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $88.52. The company had a trading volume of 844,575 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average of $98.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

