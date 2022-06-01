Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,254 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in Fiserv by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775,001 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $316,560,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1,518.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,402 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,876 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $157,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.28.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 112,575 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.12. The stock had a trading volume of 44,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.07 and its 200 day moving average is $100.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.