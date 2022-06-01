Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.93. The stock had a trading volume of 73,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,751. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

