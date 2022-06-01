Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $8.39 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,334 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.8% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.19. 85,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,450,343. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.43. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.84.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.