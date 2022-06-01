Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,512.0% in the 4th quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.19. 396,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,921,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $51.94.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,420,707 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

