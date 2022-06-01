Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Toyota Motor comprises approximately 1.3% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on TM shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

TM traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $167.72. 2,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $234.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.49. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $155.05 and a 52-week high of $213.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.46.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 10.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor (Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.