Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Buys 259,942 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 14,947.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $38,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.99. 64,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,826,692. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.87. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.51 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

