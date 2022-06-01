CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,926 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.06% of CarMax worth $853,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth approximately $6,665,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CarMax by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 24.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CarMax by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $99.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.36 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMX. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.64.

CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.