Cardano Price Hits $0.58 (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. In the last week, Cardano has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $19.53 billion and approximately $1.55 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001871 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00081618 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00017741 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00018137 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00255065 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00029880 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,739,028,516 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

