Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $49.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,089,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,673. Capri has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.53.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Capri by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after acquiring an additional 119,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capri by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after buying an additional 782,577 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Capri by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after buying an additional 102,439 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capri by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,459,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Capri by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,264,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,053,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.