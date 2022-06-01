Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Short Interest Down 19.8% in May

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the April 30th total of 45,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CPLP stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,051. The company has a market capitalization of $311.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $69.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 50.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 41.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

