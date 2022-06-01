Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Short Interest Down 19.8% in May

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the April 30th total of 45,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
CPLP stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,051. The company has a market capitalization of $311.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $69.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 50.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 41.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Capital Product Partners (Get Rating)
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.
