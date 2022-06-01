Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend by an average of 24.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Capital City Bank Group has a payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.66. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89.

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $50.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $135,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,701,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Capital City Bank Group (Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.