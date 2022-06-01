Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.
Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend by an average of 24.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Capital City Bank Group has a payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.
Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.66. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89.
In other Capital City Bank Group news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $135,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,701,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
About Capital City Bank Group
Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.
