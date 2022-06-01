Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Receives $226.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $226.11.

CDNAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$250.00 to C$270.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Tire to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDNAF opened at $137.58 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of $125.63 and a 52 week high of $173.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.24 and a 200 day moving average of $141.98.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

