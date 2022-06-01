Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.85.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,673. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.54 and a 200-day moving average of $123.72.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.586 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592,022 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,934,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

