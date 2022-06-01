Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,597,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 167,979 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.23% of NIKE worth $599,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.96.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.19. 140,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,171,326. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.