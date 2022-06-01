Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 621,302 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,200,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621,302 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment comprises about 1.0% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $981,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LYV. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $94.28. The company had a trading volume of 42,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,123. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.77 and a 200-day moving average of $109.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.23 and a 1 year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James S. Kahan bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.10 per share, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,260,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,336,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,563,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,171,900 shares of company stock worth $128,340,129. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

