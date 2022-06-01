Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,394 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.29% of Booking worth $288,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Marlowe Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,557,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,674,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,293,000 after buying an additional 27,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,784.63.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,053 shares of company stock worth $2,306,288. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $30.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,213.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,226. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,197.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2,277.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

