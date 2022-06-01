Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,708,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $375,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.52. 30,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,845. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total transaction of $150,453.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $88,142.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,496 shares in the company, valued at $942,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,687 shares of company stock worth $11,729,432 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.23.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.