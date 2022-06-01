Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,792,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 202,162 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.51% of Truist Financial worth $397,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 44,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE TFC traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,039,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.78. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Truist Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.