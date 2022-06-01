Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,470,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388,179 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.13% of Cisco Systems worth $346,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,062,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,736,000 after acquiring an additional 67,518 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $10,022,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,645 shares of company stock valued at $962,808. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.95. The company had a trading volume of 735,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,896,682. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $186.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.