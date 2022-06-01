Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 6,909,522 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,804,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,909,522 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.25% of AT&T worth $437,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195,486 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of AT&T by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of AT&T by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of AT&T by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,847,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634,150 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

NYSE:T traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $21.24. 666,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,806,424. The firm has a market cap of $152.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.37.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

