Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Down 26.4% in May

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,300 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the April 30th total of 235,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CHI traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,651. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $16.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, bought 680,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 960,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 50,806 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 931,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,082,000 after purchasing an additional 88,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 527,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 20,497 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

