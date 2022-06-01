Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Gap Up to $3.05

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.05, but opened at $3.20. Butterfly Network shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 38,753 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cowen dropped their target price on Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36.

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.99 million during the quarter.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

