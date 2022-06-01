Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.27 EPS

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($2.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 37.96% and a negative net margin of 156.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

NASDAQ BNR opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $252.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.33. Burning Rock Biotech has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $30.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after buying an additional 140,533 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after buying an additional 310,654 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 311,293 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

