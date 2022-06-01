Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Short Interest Down 19.0% in May

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 980,500 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the April 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Burning Rock Biotech stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,686. The company has a market capitalization of $252.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70. Burning Rock Biotech has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $30.50.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($2.27). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 37.96% and a negative net margin of 156.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 22,457 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 22,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares during the period. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 773,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 390,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

