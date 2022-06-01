Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Short Interest Down 19.0% in May

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 980,500 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the April 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Burning Rock Biotech stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,686. The company has a market capitalization of $252.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70. Burning Rock Biotech has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $30.50.
Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($2.27). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 37.96% and a negative net margin of 156.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
About Burning Rock Biotech (Get Rating)
Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burning Rock Biotech (BNR)
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.