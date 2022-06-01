Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Up to $8.83

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $9.23. Burford Capital shares last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 857 shares traded.

BUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 167,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 87,029 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the third quarter valued at $692,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 4.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 600,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Springhouse Capital Management LP boosted its position in Burford Capital by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 153,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the first quarter valued at $13,687,000.

Burford Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

