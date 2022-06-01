Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.56.

BG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded down $5.39 on Friday, hitting $112.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,116. Bunge has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bunge will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $24,784,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 380,666 shares of company stock valued at $41,512,737. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Bunge by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 343,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,103,000 after purchasing an additional 116,197 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Bunge by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Bunge by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,276 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its position in Bunge by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 63,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

