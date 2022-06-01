Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Renewable Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Brookfield Renewable Partners posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEP shares. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 178,751 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 24.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 272,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 53,602 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 20.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 244,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 41,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at $868,000. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

