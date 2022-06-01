Brokerages Set Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Target Price at $31.09

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.82) to €8.80 ($9.46) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

TS stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,817,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,655. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $34.76.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Tenaris had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Tenaris will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth $2,175,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenaris by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Tenaris by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,959 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tenaris by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

