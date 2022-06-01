Brokerages Set SSE plc (LON:SSE) PT at GBX 1,823

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,823 ($23.06).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SSE shares. Citigroup raised shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($23.14) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.30) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,690 ($21.38) to GBX 2,200 ($27.83) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.30) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of LON SSE traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,765.50 ($22.34). The company had a trading volume of 866,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,805.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,678.34. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 1,445.50 ($18.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,935.50 ($24.49). The firm has a market cap of £18.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a GBX 60.20 ($0.76) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $25.50. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.33%.

In other SSE news, insider Angela Strank purchased 483 shares of SSE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($23.39) per share, with a total value of £8,930.67 ($11,298.92).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

