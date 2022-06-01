Brokerages Set ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Target Price at $9.88

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SOL. Zacks Investment Research raised ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get ReneSola alerts:

Shares of SOL opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.23 million, a PE ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $22.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,097,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,644 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the fourth quarter worth about $7,054,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 434.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 615,065 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in shares of ReneSola by 101.7% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 662,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 334,156 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ReneSola by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 246,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola (Get Rating)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.