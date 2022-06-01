Brokerages Set Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) PT at $18.82

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.82.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POSH shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other Poshmark news, Director Hans Tung sold 103,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $1,382,461.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $21,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,971,646 shares in the company, valued at $42,298,029.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,299,027 shares of company stock worth $25,345,355.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POSH. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Poshmark during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Poshmark by 94.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter worth about $81,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Poshmark by 58.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,757 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 415.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POSH stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66. Poshmark has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Poshmark will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

