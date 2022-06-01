Brokerages Set Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Target Price at $2,802.00

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,802.00.

PSMMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($45.29) to GBX 2,830 ($35.80) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Persimmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS:PSMMY traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.34. 30,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,101. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average is $64.32. Persimmon has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $95.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $3.2842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 10.1%.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

