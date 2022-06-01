Brokerages Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price at $148.00

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.00.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $2,291,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in PayPal by 154.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after purchasing an additional 228,090 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $34,934,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 12,086.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,149,000 after purchasing an additional 211,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $2.92 on Friday, hitting $82.29. 377,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,168,924. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal has a one year low of $71.83 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.