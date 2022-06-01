Brokerages Set MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Target Price at $25.40

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.40.

MLNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MeridianLink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MeridianLink to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MeridianLink to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MeridianLink in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of MeridianLink stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 531,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,736. MeridianLink has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01.

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.79 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MeridianLink will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 67.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

