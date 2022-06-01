Brokerages Set Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Price Target at $85.50

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIGRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kion Group from €80.00 ($86.02) to €75.00 ($80.65) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €102.00 ($109.68) to €92.00 ($98.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €86.00 ($92.47) to €84.00 ($90.32) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of KIGRY stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Kion Group ( OTCMKTS:KIGRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Analysts predict that Kion Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.2583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. Kion Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

